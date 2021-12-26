Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Round 24 of the EFL Championship comes to an end at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium where Queens Park Rangers play host to Bournemouth on Monday.

The hosts will aim to return to winning ways and strengthen their position in the playoff places. Meanwhile, the visitors head into the game on a six-game winless run but could move top of the table with all three points.

Queens Park Rangers were denied their fourth straight win three weeks ago as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Stoke City.

Prior to that, Mark Warburton’s side were on a six-game unbeaten run in the league, dating back to November 26, when they crashed out of the EFL Cup following their loss against Sunderland.

With 35 points from 21 games, QPR are currently fifth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with sixth-placed Stoke City.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth were condemned to a second straight defeat last time out as they were beaten 1-0 away to Middlesbrough. Scott Parker’s men head into Monday’s game without a win in any of their last six league games, picking up three draws and losing three in that time.

With 43 points from 23 games, the Cherries are currently second on the log, two points behind league leaders Fulham.

QPR vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Queens Park Rangers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 34 wins from the last 77 meetings between the sides. Bournemouth have picked up 28 wins in that time, while 15 games have ended all square.

QPR Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Bournemouth Form Guide: D-D-D-L-L

QPR vs Bournemouth Team News

QPR

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Charlie Owen, Jordy de Wijs, Lyndon Dykes and Sam McCallum, all of whom have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Charlie Owen, Jordy de Wijs, Lyndon Dykes, Sam McCallum

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

The Cherries remain without the services of Adam Smith, who is set to miss his third straight game through injury. David Brooks is still unavailable.

Injured: Adam Smith

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks

QPR vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Queens Park Ranger Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Albert Adomah; Elias Chair, Chris Willock; Charlie Austin

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Robert Brady, Steve Cook, Gary Cahill, Jack Stacey; Ryan Christie, Jefferson Lerma, Phillip Billing; Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Dominic Solanke

QPR vs Bournemouth Prediction

A look at past meetings between the sides shows we can expect an exciting affair on Monday. QPR head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will frustrate the visitors and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Bournemouth

Edited by Vishal Subramanian