Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Brentford return to action on Saturday when they take on Queens Park Rangers in a pre-season friendly at the Loftus Road Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since February 2021, when Julien Stéphan’s men picked up a 2-1 victory in their EFL Championship clash.

Queens Park Rangers played out a second consecutive 2-2 stalemate last Saturday when they were held to a share of the spoils by Dutch outfit Heerenveen.

Prior to that, Stéphan’s men kicked off their pre-season campaign with two wins from their first three warm-up matches before playing out a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on July 23.

QPR will now look to wrap up their preparations for the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign on a high ahead of their league opener against Preston North End on August 9.

Meanwhile, Brentford kicked off their preparations for the new Premier League season last Friday when they played out a 1-1 draw against Portuguese side Gil Vicente.

Pablo Felipe struck in the 10th minute to put the Primeira Liga outfit in front but Igor Thiago hit back for Keith Andrews’ men eight minutes later to force a share of the spoils.

Brentford will be looking to improve on their performance from the 2024-25 EPL campaign, where they secured a 10th-placed finish with 56 points from 38 matches.

Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from the last 78 meetings between the sides, Brentford boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 24 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Queens Park Rangers are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since the start of May.

Brentford have lost just one of their most recent nine games, picking up four wins and four draws since the first week of April.

Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford Prediction

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a solid pre-season campaign so far and will fancy themselves against a superior Brentford side as they look to wrap up their pre-season on a high ahead of their Championship opener. However, we predict Andrews’ men to build on their draw with Gil Vicente and come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Brentford

Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in nine of their lash 10 encounters)

