Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Queens Park Rangers are set to play host to Brentford at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Wednesday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Queens Park Rangers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers ten days ago at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. A second-half goal from French defender Yoann Barbet ensured victory for Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers.

Brentford, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Valerien Ismael's Barnsley yesterday at the Brentford Community Stadium. Goals from forward Conor Chaplin and striker Carlton Morris sealed the deal for Barnsley.

Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brentford hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Brentford beating ten-man Queens Park Rangers 2-1. Goals from German midfielder Vitaly Janelt and star striker Ivan Toney secured the win for Brentford. Scotland international Lydnon Dykes scored the consolation goal for Queens Park Rangers, who had right-back Todd Kane sent off in the second-half.

Queens Park Rangers form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-W-W

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-W-W

Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford Team News

Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers will be without young midfielders Luke Amos and Charlie Owens, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mark Warburton is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Luke Amos, Charlie Owens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford

Meanwhile, Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson and young midfielder Shandon Baptiste. There are doubts over the availability of Danish midfielders Christian Norgaard and Emiliano Marcondes.

Injured: Pontus Jansson, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: Christian Norgaard, Emiliano Marcondes

Suspended: None

Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford Predicted XI

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng, Rob Dickie, Geoff Cameron, Yoann Barbet, Todd Kane, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Lee Wallace, Ilias Chair, Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Saman Ghoddos, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford Prediction

Queens Park Rangers are 17th in the EFL Championship table, but have won four of their last five league games. Young midfielder Ilias Chair has impressed with his performances, while striker Charlie Austin could prove to be a shrewd signing, having joined the club in January on loan.

Brentford, on the other hand, are second in the league table, a point behind Norwich City. The Bees were in frightening form before their loss to Barnsley, with striker Ivan Toney arguably the best player in the Championship this season.

🗣 "I said to the players it is all about how we react and how we bounce back"



Thomas Frank admitted the better side won this afternoon as our unbeaten run came to an end

Queens Park Rangers are in good form, but the Bees will be keen to get back to winning ways. Thomas Frank's side should be able to win here.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Brentford

