Queens Park Rangers and Burnley will return to action in the EFL Championship when they square off at the Loftus Road Stadium on Sunday (December 11).

The hosts have failed to win their last five league games and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

QPR returned to winning ways in their most recent outing, securing a 2-1 friendly win over Scottish outfit Livingston on November 29.

Interim manager Paul Hall will hope that the result can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form as his side return to the Championship, where they have picked up just one point from their last five games.

For all their recent struggles, QPR are sixth in the standings, claiming 31 points from 21 games.

Meanwhile, Burnley were last in action on November 13, when they picked up a 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at home.

They have now won six of their last seven games across competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Crawley Town in the third round of the EF Cup on November 8. With 41 points from 21 games, Burnley sit atop the Championship standings.

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 41 meetings, Burnley boast a superior record in the fixture.

QPR have picked up 11 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Burnley are unbeaten in eight Championship games against QPR, claiming four wins and as many draws since November 2008.

QPR are without a win in five league games, claiming one point from a possible 15.

Burnley boast the best attacking record in the Championship, with 40 goals in 21 games.

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley Prediction

While QPR will look to build on their friendly win and arrest their slump in the league, they go up against a Burnley side firing on all cylinders. Vincent Kompany’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Burnley

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last five games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

