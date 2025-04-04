Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

The action continues in round 40 of EFL Championship as Queens Park Rangers play host to Cardiff City at Loftus Road on Saturday. Having secured a 2-0 victory in December’s reverse fixture, QPR will look to complete the double over the visitors and pull clear of the danger zone in the process.

Queens Park Rangers failed to stop the rot last Saturday when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Stoke City as the two sides squared off at the bet365 Stadium.

Marti Cifuentes’ men have now failed to taste victory in six consecutive games, losing five and picking up one draw since thrashing Derby County 4-0 on February 14.

With 45 points from 39 matches, Queens Park Rangers are currently 15th in the Championship standings, just five points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City were denied consecutive wins for the first time since October last time out when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield Wednesday on home turf.

This came after their 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on March 15, a result which saw the Bluebirds’ four-game losing streak in all competitions come to an end.

Cardiff have picked up 40 points from their 39 Championship games so far to sit 22nd in the table, one point behind 21st-placed Hull City, who are just above the dreaded bottom three.

Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Queens Park Rangers holds a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 42 of the last 86 meetings between the two teams.

Cardiff City have picked up 29 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Queens Park Rangers are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 home matches, picking up seven wins and two draws since late November.

Cardiff have won just one of their seven Championship games on the road since the turn of the year while losing three and claiming three draws so far.

Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City Prediction

Looking at past meetings between Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City, an action-packed contest is on the cards at Loftus Road as both sides look to preserve their top-flight status. The Bluebirds’ form on the road has been nothing to write home about and we fancy QPR to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Cardiff City

Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Queens Park Rangers to win

Tip 2: First to score - QPR (The hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 games against Cardiff)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

