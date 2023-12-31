Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2024

Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City will look to begin as they mean to go by in 2024 when they square off at the Loftus Road Stadium on New Year’s Day. Both sides head into the game off the back of a tough Christmas run and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Queens Park Rangers wrapped up their schedule for 2023 on Friday when they held their own to see out a goalless draw against Ipswich Town at the Portman Road Stadium.

With that result, Marti Cifuentes’ men have now gone five consecutive matches without a win, losing three and picking up two draws since a 2-0 victory over Hull City on December 9.

With 21 points from 25 matches, QPR are currently 22nd in the EFL Championship table, four points behind 21st-placed Huddersfield Town just outside the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City continue to struggle for results as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of high-flying Leicester City on Friday. Erol Bulut’s side have now failed to win four of their last five matches, losing three and picking up one draw since the second week of December.

With 34 points from 24 matches, Cardiff City are currently 14th in the league standings, level on points with Norwich City and Coventry City.

Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 41 wins from the last 84 meetings between the sides, Queens Park Rangers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cardiff City have picked up 28 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

QPR are unbeaten in their last three games against the Bluebirds, claiming two wins and one draw, and have lost just one of their last eight meetings since January 2020.

Cardiff City have won just one of five away games while losing three and picking up one draw since early December.

Queens Park Rangers are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches, claiming two wins and two draws since the start of November.

Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City Prediction

Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City have struggled for results in recent weeks and will look to kick off the new year on a positive note. We predict QPR will take the positives from their draw against Ipswich and come away with a slender victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Cardiff City

Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - QPR to win

Tip 2: First to score - Queens Park Rangers (QPR have opened the scoring in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)