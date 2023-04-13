Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2023

Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City square off at the Loftus Road Stadium in round 42 of the EFL Championship on Saturday. QPR have won their last three home games against Mark Robins’ men and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Queens Park Rangers turned in a resilient team performance as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Gareth Ainsworth’s men were previously on a run of four consecutive defeats, scoring once and shipping 10 goals in that time. With 43 points from 41 games, Queens Park Rangers are currently 20th in the EFL Championship table, two points above the relegation zone.

Like the hosts, Coventry City overturned a two-goal first-half deficit to claim a 2-2 draw against Watford at the Coventry Building Society Arena last time out.

The Sky Blues have now gone three straight games without a win, picking up two draws and losing twice since their 4-1 win over Blackpool on March 18. With 59 points from 41 matches, Coventry are currently ninth in the league table, three points off the playoffs places.

Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 49 wins from the last 125 meetings between the sides, Coventry City hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while 31 games have ended all square.

Coventry are winless in their last five visits to the Loftus Road Stadium, losing three and claiming two draws since a 2-1 win in November 2007.

QPR are winless in their last five outings, claiming one point from a possible 15 since March’s 1-0 win over Watford.

Coventry City are currently on a run of six consecutive away games without defeat, claiming three wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion on February 3.

Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry City Prediction

Coventry City will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts QPR side who are winless in their last five outings. Robins’ men have been impressive away from home this year and we are backing them to see off the hosts in this one.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-3 Coventry City

Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry City to win

Tip 2: First to score - Coventry City (QPR have conceded first in their last five games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 meetings between the sides)

