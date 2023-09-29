Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023

Queens Park Rangers host Coventry City in the Championship at the Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday (September 30).

QPR failed to find their feet as they drew goalless with Birmingham City on Friday. Gareth Ainsworth‘s men have won only one of their last seven games across competitions, losing four. That includes a 1-0 defeat against Norwich City in the EFL Cup last month.

The hosts' underwhelming start to the new campaign has been owing to their lethargic display in attack, having scored seven goals in eight games.

Like QPR, Coventry continue to struggle, as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Huddersfield Town on Monday. With eight points from as many eight games, Coventry are eighth in the points table, level on points with QPR.

Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Coventry boasts a superior record in the fixture, winning 50 of the last 126 meetings.

QPR have picked up 45 wins since their first meeting in October 1908, while the spoils have been shared 31 times.

QPR have lost only one of their last six home games against Coventry, winning thrice,since January 2009.

The Sky Blues are winless in six games, losing once, since a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough in August.

QPR are on a run of nine competitive home games without a win, losing seven, since a 1-0 win over Watford in March.

Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry City Prediction

Both teams find themselves scrambling for points at the bottom end of the table and will look to pick up a morale-boosting result. QPR have been disappointing at home in the last few months, so Coventry should come away with a draw.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Coventry

Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Coventry’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 meetings.)