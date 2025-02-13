Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Queens Park Rangers and Derby County lock horns at the Loftus Road Stadium on Friday. The Rams have failed to taste victory in their last 10 matches and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Queens Park Rangers failed to move into the top half of the Championship table as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday.

Marti Cifuentes’ men have lost three of their most recent four matches — with a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers on February 7 being the exception — having won each of the previous four games preceding this run.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 41 points from their 32 matches so far to sit 13th in the table, six points off sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the final playoff spot.

Derby County, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the league standings as they played out a goalless draw with Oxford United last time out.

Matthew Hamshaw’s side have now gone 10 straight games without a win across all competitions, losing eight and claiming two draws since their 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day.

With 29 points from 32 matches, Derby County are currently 21st in the league standings, only above 22nd-placed Hull City in the final relegation spot on goal difference.

Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides, Derby County boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Derby County are without a win in nine consecutive away games across all competitions, losing six and claiming three draws since November’s 2-1 victory at Coventry City.

QPR have won all but one of their last seven home games, with a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on January 25 being the exception.

Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County Prediction

While Queens Park Rangers have run out of steam of late, they will be backing themselves to bounce back against a floundering Derby County side who are without a win in 10 consecutive outings.

We predict QPR will make the most of their home advantage and secure all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Derby County

Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Queens Park Rangers to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last eight clashes)

