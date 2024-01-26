Queens Park Rangers vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Queens Park Rangers will face Huddersfield Town at the Loftus Road Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the league of late and are now battling for their survival. However, they returned to winning ways last time out, with a 2-0 victory over Millwall, with Ilias Chair scoring the opener midway through the first half before Sinclair Armstrong wrapped up the points late in the match.

Queens Park Rangers sit 22nd in the league table with 24 points from 28 games. They are three points behind their weekend opponents in the standings and will draw level with a win on Sunday.

Huddersfield Town have not fared much better than their weekend opponents in the league this season and currently find themselves outside the drop zone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers last time out, falling behind just seven minutes after kickoff before Michal Helik headed home the leveler minutes later.

Queens Park Rangers vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between QPR and Huddersfield. The hosts have won 14 of those matches while the visitors have won three more. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

QPR are the second-lowest-scoring side in the English second-tier this season with a goal tally of 24.

Six of Huddersfield's 11 league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Terriers are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Queens Park Rangers vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

QPR's latest result ended an eight-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, lost four of their last five home matches and could struggle here.

Huddersfield are on a run of back-to-back draws and are without a win in their last five games. They have struggled for results on the road of late, winning just one of their last 12 away outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Queens Park Rangers vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: QPR to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)