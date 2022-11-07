Queens Park Rangers will host Huddersfield Town at the Loftus Road Stadium on Tuesday (November 8) in the Championship.

After a solid run of form in the past weeks, the hosts ave struggled for form, particularly due to their inability to score goals. QPR lost 1-0 to relegation-battling West Bromwich Albion in their last game and could have no complaints as they were guilty of lacking inventiveness in the final third. QPR are fifth in the league table with 31 points from 19 games.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have endured a poor campaign, with manager Mark Fotheringham struggling to steady the ship. They lost 1-0 to high-flying Blackburn Rovers in their last game, falling behind ten minutes before the interval and failing to find a way back.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the standings with just 15 points from 18 games. They will now look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track.

Queens Park Rangers vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 40th meeting between QPR and Huddersfield, who have a narrow 15-14 lead.

There have been ten draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

QPR have won just one of their last nine games in this fixture.

Huddersfield have picked up just two points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in the Championship so far.

QPR have conceded eight league goals on home turf, the third-fewest in the Championship this season.

The Rangers have scored just 17 goals in the Championship this season. Only Cardiff City (15) and Preston North End (16) have scored fewer.

Queens Park Rangers vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

QPR are on a three-game winless and scoreless run. They have, however, lost just one of their last seven games at home and will fancy their chances here.

Huddersfield, maenwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six games. They are, however, winless away from home this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Queens Park Rangers vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: QPR

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams scored in just one of their last five games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

