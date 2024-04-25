Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2024

Queens Park Rangers will entertain Leeds United at Loftus Road in the penultimate match of the EFL Championship on Friday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games last week, as Lyndon Dykes' 20th-minute strike helped them register a 1-0 home triumph over Preston North End. The win helped them climb to 18th place in the league standings and they have 50 points from 44 games, the same as 17th-placed Stoke City.

The visitors also registered their first win in four games last time around, defeating Middlesbrough 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller. Five goals were scored within the first 39 minutes of the game. Crysencio Summerville bagged a brace while Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford were on the scoresheet in the first half.

A three-game winless run had dented their title hopes, as they trail Leicester City by four points with just two games left to play. They need to win their two remaining games to have any hopes of winning the title while also ensuring promotion.

Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met 62 times across all competitions since 1932. They have been closely matched in these meetings, with the visitors having a narrow 25-21 lead in wins and 16 games ending in draws.

The last four meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with two wins apiece and two clean sheets for either side.

Queens Park Rangers have won five of their last six home meetings against the visitors, keeping four clean sheets.

Leeds United have suffered just one loss in their travels in the Championship in 2024, winning six of the nine games.

QPR have failed to score in two of their last five league outings and have kept two clean sheets in that period.

Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United Prediction

The Hoops have all but secured their place in the Championship for the next season with a win last week over Preston and need a win from their two remaining games to ensure safety. They have struggled in the final third recently, scoring just five goals in their last seven league games.

The Whites returned to winning and goalscoring ways after two games in their previous outing, scoring four goals against Middlesbrough. It was the second time they had scored four goals in the Championship, with both four-goal hauls coming in their travels.

Daniel James suffered a muscle tear against Middlesbrough after coming on as a substitute in the 81st minute and is a confirmed absentee for the trip to West London.

While QPR have a strong home record against the visitors, Leeds have enjoyed a good goalscoring run in away games this year and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Crysencio Summerville to score or assist any time - Yes