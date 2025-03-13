Queens Park Rangers host Leeds United at Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday in the Championship. The hosts are 14th in the table with 44 points from 37 matches.

QPR suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to struggling Middlesbrough in their last match, finding themselves two goals down in the second half before Steve Cook pulled one back for the Hoops with 10 minutes left.

Leeds, meanwhile, returned to winning ways, beating Millwall 2-0 at Elland Road on Thursday, taking the lead after three minutes via an own goal from the Lions before Ao Tanaka doubled their advantage late on.

Daniel Farke's side remain atop the Championship standings but have now pulled two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United, who were held to a draw by Bristol City in midweek.

Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 65th meeting between QPR and Leeds, who lead 26-22.

The two teams have alternated wins in their last seven Championship matchups since 2018 with the Whites running out 2-0 winners in their most recent contest.

The Hoops are without a clean sheet in four matches and have managed just one in their last 10.

Leeds are by far the most prolific side in the second tier this season, with a goal tally of 74.

Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United Prediction

The Rs have lost their last four games and seven of their last nine. They have, however, won all but one of their last nine games at Loftus Road Stadium.

Meanwhle, Leeds' latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings. They are the stronger of the two sides and should just edge this one out.

Prediction: QPR 0-1 Leeds

Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of their last nine matchups.)

