Queens Park Rangers vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

In a clash between two teams from extreme ends of the table, 23rd-placed Queens Park Rangers will welcome league leaders Leicester City to Loftus Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last eight league outings, suffering five defeats in a row. In their previous outing, they fell to a 2-0 away loss against West Bromwich Albion in a midweek clash on Wednesday.

With just eight points from 13 games this season, they are second from the bottom in the league standings. They have suffered nine defeats in the league thus far with only last-placed Sheffield Wednesday suffering more (10).

The visitors continued their fine form in the Championship on Wednesday, recording a 1-0 home win over Sunderland. James Justin scored the only goal of the match in the 12th minute as the Foxes maintained their five-point lead over Ipswich Town.

Queens Park Rangers vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 59 times in all competitions since 1948. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 26-23 lead in wins and 10 games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2014-15 Premier League campaign, with both teams recording home wins.

Queens Park Rangers have recorded just one win in their last 20 home games in the Championship. They have been able to earn just two points from their last 10 league games at home.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 24 times in 13 league games. Leicester City, meanwhile, have the best attacking record, scoring 27 goals in that period.

The visitors have kept five clean sheets in their last seven league outings, conceding just twice and scoring 16 goals in that period.

Queens Park Rangers vs Leicester City Prediction

The Hoops have struggled to get going this term and have just two wins in 13 games, with both coming in away games. They are winless in their last eight games in the league, suffering six defeats and failing to score in four games in that period.

Gareth Ainsworth has a few absentees heading into the match as Steve Cook and Morgan Fox are expected to miss the game through injuries while Jimmy Dunne will miss the game through suspension.

The Foxes have won 12 of the 13 league games this season and their only defeat this term came at home to Hull City last month. They are unbeaten in their last 19 away games in the Championship, recording 15 wins.

Enzo Maresca does not have any fresh absentees for the match as Dennis Praet, Thomas Cannon, Callum Doyle, Kasey McAteer, and Yunus Akgün are likely to sit this one out as well.

Nonetheless, the league leaders have enough squad depth to field a strong starting XI. Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, we back the visitors to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-3 Leicester City

Queens Park Rangers vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score or assist any time - Yes