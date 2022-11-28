Queens Park Rangers vs Livingston Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29, 2022

Queens Park Rangers and Livingston will lock horns in a friendly at the Loftus Road Stadium on Tuesday (November 29).

The EFL Championship side are on a five-game winless run and will look to end their dry spell.

QPR were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Coventry City in their last Championship game on November 12 before the ongoing FIFA World Cup break.

They have now lost their last three league outings, managing just one point from five games since October. This slump in form has seen QPR drop to seventh place in the standings, level on points with sixth-placed Millwall in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Livingston were denied a third straight victory, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by ten-man Hearts.

Before that, David Martindale’s men claimed a 3-2 victory over Kilmarnock on November 4 before seeing off Aberdeen 2-1 four days later. Livingston are fourth in the Scottish Premiership after picking up 23 points from 15 games.

Queens Park Rangers vs Livingston Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between QPR and Livingston, so both teams will look to begin their rivalry on a high.

QPR have lost four of their last five games, with a goalless draw at Norwich City on November 2 being the exception.

While Livingston are on a three-game unbeaten run, they have managed just one win in their last six away outings.

QPR are unbeaten in six of their last eight home games, claiming four wins and two draws, since August.

Queens Park Rangers vs Livingston Prediction

Having suffered a drop-off in form, QPR will look to pick up a morale-boosting result. Livingston, meanwhile, have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and could do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Livingston

Queens Park Rangers vs Livingston Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Livingston’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of QPR’s last five games.)

