Queens Park Rangers will host Luton Town at the Loftus Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Thursday (December 29), looking to recover from their latest setback.

The Hoops were held to a goalless draw by Cardiff City on Monday, the seventh time they have dropped points in their last eight games. That highlightdd the gravity of the task for new manager Neil Critchley, who replaced Rangers-bound Michael Beale.

When Critchley came in, QPR were reeling from four consecutive losses but picked up a 1-0 win over Preston North End in his first game in charge. However, the draw to Cardiff showed there's plenty of work still to be done.

Luton Town, meanwhile, beat Norwich City 2-1 on Monday to snap a three-game winless run and get their campaign back on track.

Allan Campbell opened the scoring for the Hatters in the 61st minute before Teemu Pukki equalised for the Canaries eight minutes later. Things went from bad to worse for Luton after Gabriel Osho was sent off in the 80th minute, but Cauley Woodrow saved their beacon with an 89th-minute winner.

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 103 previous clashes between them, with QPR winning 42 and the Hatters 32.

In their first meeting of the season in October, Luton beat QPR 3-1 for their first win in the fixture in eight games since a 1-0 FA Cup victory in January 2007.

QPR are unbeaten in 14 home league games against Luton since a 3-2 loss in October 1984.

Luton are aiming to complete their first league double over the Hoops since the 1984-85 season.

QPR have lost their last three home league games.

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town Prediction

QPR and Luton have had an almost similar campaign. The Hoops are unbeaten against Luton at home for nearly four decades, but the Hatters have the quality to come away with a draw.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Luton

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

