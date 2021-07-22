Queens Park Rangers vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Manchester United will travel to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers in their second pre-season friendly.

Manchester United's youngsters put on a good show against Derby County last weekend in what was their pre-season opener. The Red Devils won the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put the occasion to good use testing out as many as 23 players to make sure everyone had sufficient minutes under their belt. This will be the first meeting between Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers since January 2015.

Meanwhile, Queens Park Rangers will be hoping that they can stake a claim for a playoff spot in the 2021-22 season. QPR beat Portsmouth 2-1 in a friendly two weeks ago. They will have their work cut out against a formidable Manchester United side that is still without some of their star players.

The result won't matter much to either side but Mark Warburton will be hoping that matches such as these can really help with QPR's pre-season preparations. Queens Park Rangers will play two more friendlies, against Cambridge United and Leicester City, before they kick off their new Championship season against Milwall.

Queens Park Rangers vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

QPR and Manchester United have clashed 53 times in the past. The latter have dominated the fixture, winning it 34 times. QPR have won six matches while 13 have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met was in January 2015 when Manchester United won the game 2-0. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 17 meetings with Queens Park Rangers.

Queens Park Rangers form guide: W

Manchester United form guide: W

Queens Park Rangers vs Manchester United Team News

Queens Park Rangers

🤕 𝗦𝗮𝗺 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 will undergo a knee scan after suffering an injury in training.



Let's hope it's not too serious 🤞#QPR

QPR have no injury concerns except for Sam Field who has been ruled out after suffering an injury in training.

Warburton is expected to field entirely different XIs in each half. They are expected to field at least one trialist.

Injuries: Sam Field

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester United

Scott McTominay and Daniel James have joined the squad for pre-season after being away with their international teams on Euro 2020 duty. Manchester United continue to be without most of their senior players.

Players like Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot as they were involved in Euro 2020.

Edinson Cavani and Fred played in the 2021 Copa America and are yet to return as well. Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo are with their national sides to take part in the Olympics and will be unavailable as well.

A flying start to #Tokyo2020 👏



🇨🇮 @AmadDiallo_19 registered an assist as he and @EricBailly24 starred in Ivory Coast's 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia 🤩#MUFC

Injuries: Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Not available: David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Fred, Amad Diallo, Eric Bailly

Queens Park Rangers vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Seny Dieng; Albert Adomah, Osman Kakay, Robert Dickie, Yoann Barbet; Lee Wallace, Ilias Chair, Andre Dozzell; Chris Willock, Charlie Kelman, Charlie Austin

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Heaton; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Shola Shoretire; Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood, Jesse Lingard

Queens Park Rangers vs Manchester United Prediction

The result doesn't really matter here but the young Manchester United side should be able to eke out a win here.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-3 Manchester United

