Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough go head-to-head on Saturday.

Michael Carrick’s men have failed to win their last five visits to the Loftus Road Stadium and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Sam Field came up clutch for Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday as he scored twice, including a late equalizer, to hand them a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

Prior to that, Marti Cifuentes’ side were on a three-game winning streak, seeing off Bristol City, Rotherham United and Leicester City respectively.

This fine run of results has seen QPR surge from the relegation zone as they now sit 19th in the Championship table, one point above the dotted line.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough picked up a morale-boosting result in midweek when they edged out Norwich City 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Prior to that, Carrick’s men were on a two-game losing run and had won just one of their previous eight matches across all competitions.

With 47 points from 35 matches, Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Sunderland.

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 60 meetings between the sides, Queens Park Rangers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Middlesbrough have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Carrick’s men have failed to win their last five games at the Loftus Road Stadium, losing twice and claiming three draws since a 3-0 victory in January 2018.

QPR are unbeaten in their last five home matches, claiming two wins and three draws since January’s 2-1 defeat against Watford.

Middlesbrough have lost all but one of their last four away games, with a 2-1 victory at Leicester City on February 17 being the exception.

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Queens Park Rangers have turned a corner in recent weeks and will be backing themselves against an inconsistent Middlesbrough side.

Cifuentes’ men have a solid home record against Carrick’s side and we see them holding out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in seven of the last nine clashes between the two teams)