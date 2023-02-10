Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2023

Queens Park Rangers and Millwall face off at the Loftus Road Stadium in round 31 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

QPR are currently on a run of eight consecutive matches without a win and will set out to snap this poor run.

QPR were denied their first win of the year last Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town.

They have now failed to win any of their last eight matches, a run which saw them crash out of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-1 loss against Fleetwood Town on January 7.

With 39 points from 30 matches, QPR are currently 14th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with 13th-placed Swansea City.

Elsewhere, Millwall were denied consecutive league wins for the first time since last October as they played out a 1-1 draw by Sunderland last time out.

However, they are unbeaten in six of their last seven league matches, with a 1-0 loss against Middlesbrough on January 14.

With 43 points from eight matches, Millwall are currently eighth in the league table, one point off the playoffs places.

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides, Millwall boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 24 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Millwall are winless in their last seven visits to the Loftus Road Stadium, losing three and picking up four draws since September 2010.

Queens Park Rangers head into the weekend winless in their last eight matches, losing three and picking up five draws since December’s 1-0 victory over Preston North End.

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall Prediction

Millwall are currently on a run of just one defeat in their last seven league outings and will be looking to maintain their solid run. They take on a floundering QPR side, who are still without a win in 2023 and have picked up just two points from their last six league games at home. We predict the Lions will claim all three points in this one and heap more misery on QPR.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Millwall

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of the last seven meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last six clashes)

