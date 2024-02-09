Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

The action continues in round 31 of the EFL Championship as Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City lock horns at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last eight meetings between the sides, Marti Cifuentes’s men will head into the weekend desperate to get one over Norwich and secure back-to-back home wins for the first time this year.

Queens Park Rangers continued their push out of the relegation zone as they secured a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park last Saturday.

Cifuentes’s side have now gone three consecutive games without defeat, picking up two wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss against Watford on January 14.

With 28 points from 30 matches, QPR are currently 22nd in the EFL Championship table, three points behind Huddersfield Town just above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Norwich City returned to winning ways last weekend when they edged out 10-man Coventry City 2-1 at Carrow Road.

David Wagner’s men had lost their previous two outings across all competitions, including a 5-2 hammering at the hands of Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28.

With 44 points from 30 matches, Norwich are currently ninth in the league table, just one point adrift of sixth-placed Hull City in the final playoff spot.

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 52 wins from the last 131 meetings between the sides, Norwich City boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 41 wins since their first encounter in January 1910, while the spoils have been shared on 38 occasions.

Norwich are unbeaten in their last eight games against Cifuentes’s men, picking up five wins and three draws since a 4-1 loss in April 2018.

QPR have won just one of their last seven home games across all competitions while losing four and picking up two draws since early December.

Norwich have failed to win four of their last five away matches in the Championship, losing three and claiming one draw since December.

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Prediction

While QPR have turned their fortunes around in recent weeks, they will need to be at their best against a Norwich City side who will be looking to return to the playoff places. We predict the Canaries will pick up where they left off against Coventry and extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Norwich City

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich to win

Tip 2: First to score - Norwich (The Canaries have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 games against QPR)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in five of their last six encounters)