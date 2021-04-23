Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Queens Park Rangers aim to make it three wins on the spin in the EFL Championship when they face Norwich City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

The league leaders are currently on a two-game losing streak and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Queens Park Rangers made it two wins from two games last week as they claimed a 1-0 win over fourth-placed Swansea City.

With the game headed for a draw, Lyndon Dykes grabbed a last-gasp winner in the 89th minute to hand QPR a hard-earned victory.

With 62 points from 43 games, the hosts currently occupy eighth position in the log, six points behind Reading and one ahead of Cardiff City.

Norwich City, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth last Saturday. This was followed by yet another defeat as they lost 1-0 to Watford last time out.

In an end-to-end affair, Dan Gosling’s 57th-minute strike was all that separated the two sides at the Carrow Road Stadium.

With three games left in the regular season, Norwich City need just one win to be crowned champions. Daniel Farke will now charge his men to grab the all-important win on Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Head-To-Head

The two sides have faced off on 126 different occasions, with Queens Park Rangers claiming 41 wins. Norwich City have been slightly better with 49 wins while it has ended all square on 36 occasions.

Norwich City are currently unbeaten against QPR in their last three meetings, with their most recent encounter ending in a 1-1 draw back in December.

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Norwich City Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Team News

Queens Park Rangers

The hosts will be without the services of Thomas Carroll (ligament), Charlie Owens (knee), and Luke Amos (ACL) due to injuries. Jordy de Wijs is a doubt for this encounter as he recovers from a nose injury.

Injured: Thomas Carroll, Charlie Owens, Luke Amos

Doubtful: Jordy de Wijs

Suspended: None

Norwich City

Norwich have a lengthy absentee list heading into Saturday’s clash. Lukas Rupp (knock), Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring), Adam Idah (hernia), Ben Gibson (ankle), Michael McGovern (knee) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are all sidelined.

Dimitris Giannoulis remains suspended after picking up a straight red card against Bournemouth.

Injured: Lukas Rupp, Christoph Zimmermann, Adam Idah, Ben Gibson Ankle, Michael McGovern, Sam Byram

Suspended: Dimitris Giannoulis

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Joe Lumley; Yoann Barbet, Jordy de Wijs, Robert Dickie; Todd Kane, Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; George Thomas; Charlie Kelman, Lyndon Dykes

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Xavi Quintilla, Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Bali Mumba, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Onel Hernandez, Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Prediction

QPR come into this game off the back of an impressive run and will be aiming to upset the league leaders.

However, considering the gulf in quality between the sides, we predict Norwich City will claim a hard-earned win.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Norwich City