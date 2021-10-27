Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Queens Park Rangers are set to play Nottingham Forest on Friday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the EFL Championship.

Queens Park Rangers come into this game on the back of a 0-0 (1-3p) loss to Lee Johnson's Sunderland in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Marco Silva's Fulham in the EFL Championship. A first-half own goal from right-back Djed Spence, a second-half brace from Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and a goal from midfielder Neeskens Kebano sealed the deal for Fulham.

Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Nottingham Forest hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost five and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the EFL Championship, with Nottingham Forest beating Queens Park Rangers 3-1. Goals from young winger Alex Mighten, experienced striker Lewis Grabban and midfielder James Garner ensured victory for Nottingham Forest. Scotland international Lyndon Dykes scored the consolation goal for Queens Park Rangers.

Queens Park Rangers form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-W-W

Nottingham Forest form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-W-W

Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers will be without midfielder Sam Field and veteran Scottish left-back Lee Wallace. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mark Warburton is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Lee Wallace, Sam Field

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will be without full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu and French centre-back Loic Mbe Soh. There are doubts over the availability of Brazilian centre-back Rodrigo Ely.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: Rodrigo Ely

Suspended: None

Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng, Rob Dickie, Jordy de Wijs, Yoann Barbet, Albert Adomah, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Moses Odubajo, Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Gaetan Bong, Philip Zinckernagel, Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson

Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Queens Park Rangers are currently 7th in the EFL Championship, seven points behind 2nd-placed Fulham. The likes of Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie are good players, while attackers Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin are capable of causing trouble to the opposition defence.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are currently 15th in the league table, but have won four of their last five league games. New manager Steve Cooper has done a good job so far at the helm.

A close match is on the cards, but Nottingham Forest might just produce a positive result.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Nottingham Forest

