Queens Park Rangers vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025

Queens Park Rangers will host Oxford United at the Loftus Road Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have found good form after a slow start to their season and now sit ninth in the table with 11 points.

They played out a 1-1 draw away at Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, heading into the break a goal down before Nicolas Madsen levelled the scores from the spot in the second-half to open his account for the season.

Oxford United, meanwhile, have failed to come alive this season and now look set to battle relegation for a second consecutive campaign in the English second tier. They were beaten 1-0 by last-placed Sheffield United in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game, but failed to convert their chances.

The visitors sit 22nd in the table with just five points from seven matches and could end the game week at the bottom of the pile should they lose in the capital on Wednesday.

Queens Park Rangers vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between QPR and Oxford. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won nine times with their other six contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won their last four competitive games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1999.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1987.

QPR have conceded 13 goals in the Championship this season. Only Hull City (14) have shipped more.

Oxford have scored nine goals in the English second tier this term, the highest of any team in the drop zone.

Queens Park Rangers vs Oxford United Prediction

The Rangers have picked up three wins and a draw from their last four matches after failing to win any of their previous four. They are undefeated at home this season and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

The Yellows, meanwhile, have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have lost two of three away games this season and could suffer defeat here as well.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Oxford United

Queens Park Rangers vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: QPR

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last eight matches)

