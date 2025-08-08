Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End get their 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign underway when they square off at Loftus Road on Saturday. Having won the last four meetings between the two sides, Julien Stephan’s men will head into the weekend looking to extend their dominance over the visitors and begin the new season on the right note.

Ad

It was another disappointing outing in the Championship for Queens Park Rangers last season as they finished 15th in the league standings. Stephan’s side won just 14 of their 46 league games, while losing 18 and claiming 14 draws to collect 56 points, finishing just seven points above the relegation zone.

Queens Park Rangers head into the weekend off the back of an unconvincing performance in pre-season, where they won just two of their six warm-up matches, losing twice and claiming as many draws in that time.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Preston North End endured a disappointing run of results in pre-season, where they won just one of their five warm-up games while losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

This came off the back of a poor end to the 2024-25 Championship campaign as Paul Heckingbottom’s men failed to win their final eight matches, losing five and picking up three draws.

Preston North End beat the drop by the skin of their teeth last season after finishing 20th in the Championship table with 50 points from 46 games, just one point above the dreaded dotted line.

Ad

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 55 meetings between the sides, Preston North End boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

QPR are on a run of four back-to-back victories against Preston North End, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-0 defeat in April 2023.

Preston have failed to win their most recent seven Championship away games, losing five and picking up two draws since February's 1-0 victory at Norwich City.

Ad

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End Prediction

Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End will both be looking to shake off their poor display in pre-season and kick off the new campaign on a high. However, Stephan’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to come out on top in front of their home supporters.

Ad

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - QPR to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of QPR’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More