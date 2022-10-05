Queens Park Rangers vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2022

Queens Park Rangers will host Reading at the Loftus Road Stadium on Friday night in another round of Championship football.

The Rangers have enjoyed a largely solid start to their league campaign and have begun an early push for the playoffs. They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over league leaders Sheffield United in their game on Tuesday, with the team's top scorer Christopher Willock scoring the sole goal of the game early after the restart.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 21 points from 12 games this season and sit fourth in the Championship standings. They will be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Reading have also had a positive start to their season and will fancy themselves early promotion contenders with the season now in its second quarter. They held second-placed Norwich City to a 1-1 draw in their last game, with Newcastle United loanee Jeff Hendrick scoring a leveler on the hour mark with his first goal for the club.

The visitors sit a place and a point above their weekend opponents in the league standings and will aim to widen that gap this Friday.

Queens Park Rangers vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 35 meetings between Queens Park Rangers and Reading, the hosts have won nine times while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The Rangers picked up a 4-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a six-game winless run in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Only two of QPR's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Only two of Reading's seven league wins this season have come on the road.

The Royals have scored just two away goals in the Championship this season. Only newly-promoted Rotherham United have scored fewer.

Queens Park Rangers vs Reading Prediction

QPR are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last four league games. They have, however, won just two of their five home games this season and will be hoping they can capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

Reading are on a three-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last five matches. They have won two of their last three games on the road but may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Reading

Queens Park Rangers vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of QPR's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - QPR to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in five of their last seven games)

