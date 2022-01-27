Queens Park Rangers vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Queens Park Rangers are set to play Reading at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Queens Park Rangers come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against ten-man Swansea City in the league. Swansea City boasted more possession and shots on target, but were unable to find the net. They had midfielder Flynn Downes sent off late in the second-half.

Reading, on the other hand, lost 4-3 to Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town in the league. A hat-trick from experienced forward Danny Ward and a goal from Luxembourg international Danel Sinani sealed the deal for Huddersfield Town.

Goals from Portuguese striker Lucas Joao, Romanian attacker George Puscas and veteran centre-back Michael Morrison proved to be a mere consolation for Reading.

Queens Park Rangers vs Reading Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Queens Park Rangers have won seven games, lost six and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 3-3 draw. Goals from midfielder Dominic Ball, Jamaica international Andre Gray and Norwegian midfielder Stefan Johansen for Queens Park Rangers was cancelled out by a hat-trick from former Chelsea midfielder John Swift for Reading.

Queens Park Rangers form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-W-W-W

Reading form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-L-D

Queens Park Rangers vs Reading Team News

Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers will be without young full-back Sam McCallum, while there are doubts over the availability of Norway international Stefan Johansen and winger Chris Willock. Morocco international Ilias Chair and Senegal international Seny Dieng are both representing their nations at AFCON. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mark Warburton is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sam McCallum

Doubtful: Chris Willock, Stefan Johansen

Suspended: None

Not available: Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair

Reading

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna, Croatia international Alen Halilovic, experienced centre-back Scott Dann and winger Yakou Meite. There are doubts over the availability of young defender Tom McIntyre and midfielder Ovie Ejaria.

Jamaica international Liam Moore and Canada international Junior Hoilett are not expected to be available.

Injured: Alen Halilovic, Felipe Araruna, Yakou Meite, Scott Dann

Doubtful: Tom McIntyre, Ovie Ejaria

Suspended: None

Not available: Liam Moore, Junior Hoilett

Queens Park Rangers vs Reading Predicted XI

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (3-3-3-1): David Marshall, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, Yoann Barbet, Moses Odubajo, Sam Field, Lee Wallace, Charlie Austin, Luke Amos, Andre Dozzell, Lyndon Dykes

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood, Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Baba Rahman, Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota, John Swift, George Puscas, Lucas Joao

Queens Park Rangers vs Reading Prediction

Queens Park Rangers are 4th in the EFL Championship, four points behind 2nd-placed Blackburn Rovers who have played a game more. They have enjoyed an excellent season so far, and will hope to finish in the playoffs spots this season at the very least.

Reading, on the other hand, are 21st in the league, two points ahead of 22nd-placed Peterborough United. They have lost four of their last five league games, and right now it does not look pretty for them.

Queens Park Rangers should win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Reading

Edited by Abhinav Anand