Queens Park Rangers will host Sheffield United at Loftus Road on Monday (January 2) in the Championship.

The hosts enjoyed a strong start to their season but have dropped off the pace recently, coinciding with the departure of manager Michael Beale. QPR were beaten 3-0 by Luton Town in their last game and were already two goals down before creating their best chances of the game. QPR are mid-table in 13th place with 35 points from 25 games.

Sheffield, meanwhile, are playing superbly at the moment and are on course for a Premier League return. They beat Blackpool 2-1 in their last league outing, with Sander Berge and James McAtee getting on the scoresheet in either half before their opponents scored a consolation goal.

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between QPR and Sheffield. The hosts trail 20-19, while 19 games have been drawn.

QPR picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides, snapping a five-game losing streak in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games across competitions.

The Blades have the best defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 22.

Sheffield have picked up 26 points on the road in the league this season, the most in the English second tier.

QPR have scored 27 league goals this season, the third-highest of all teams in the bottom half of the league table.

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United Prediction

QPR are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last nine league games. They have lost their last four home games on the bounce and could struggle here.

Sheffield, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning run and have lost just one of their last ten outings. They're in much better form than their midweek opponents and should pick up maximum points next week.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sheffield United

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (QPR's last four home games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in the visitors' last three games.)

