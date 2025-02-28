Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

The action continues in round 35 of the EFL Championship as Queens Park Rangers play Sheffield United at the Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday. The Blades have failed to get the better of QPR in their last three clashes since April 2022.

Ad

QPR continue to struggle for consistency in the bottom half of the league table, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Marti Cifuentes’ men have lost four of their most recent six matches — claiming victories over Blackburn Rovers and Derby County — having won their opening four league games to start the year.

QPR have picked up 44 points from 34 matches to sit 14th in the league table, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Sheffield were dealt a blow in the title race when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Leeds United in a top-of-the-table clash at Bramall Lane on Monday.

Before that, the Blades were on a run of four back-to-back victories and had won seven of the previous eight league matches since kicking off the year with a 1-0 loss to Sunderland on New Year's Day.

With 70 points from 34 matches, Sheffield are second in the standings, five behind Leeds at the top of the pile and two above third-placed Burnley.

Ad

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield have 20 wins from their last 60 meetings with QPR, losing 19.

Sheffield are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 away matches, claiming eight win, since November.

QPR have won all but one of their most recent eight home games, with a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on January 25 being the exception.

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United Prediction

Sheffield dropped three huge points in the title race last time out and will head into the weekend looking to bounce back. QPR have been tough to crack at home in recent weeks, but expect the Blades to come away with a hard-fought victory to remain within touching distance of Leeds.

Ad

Prediction: QPR 1-2 Sheffield

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Sheffield’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: First to score - Sheffield (The Blades have opened the scoring in their last five outings.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback