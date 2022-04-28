Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22 

The penultimate game week of the English Championship will see Queens Park Rangers (QPR) host Sheffield United at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Friday night.

QPR are in abysmal form lately and need a few extraordinary results to secure playoff football. They were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City last time out and failed to impress offensively, managing no shots on target. QPR sit tenth in the league table with 63 points from 44 games and will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Sheffield, meanwhile, have also struggled for results of late but returned to winning ways last time out, beating Cardiff City 1-0 at Bramall Lane to keep their promotion hopes alive. Iliman Ndiaye scored the sole goal of the game, which was his fifth league strike of the season.

The Blades are sixth in the league table with 69 points from 44 games. They will look to build on their latest result this weekend to strengthen their grip on the final playoff spot.

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

There have been 56 meetings between QPR and Sheffield. The former have won 18 of those games, while Sheffield have won 19; there have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Sheffield won 1-0.

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L.

Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W.

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United Team News

QPR

The hosts have a rather lengthy list of injured players ahead of Friday's game. They include Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer, Rob Dickie, David Marshall, Moses Odubajo, Joe Walsh and Lee Wallace.

Injured: Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer, Rob Dickie, David Marshall, Moses Odubajo, Joe Walsh, Lee Wallace.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sheffield United

Like their hosts, the Blades have several injured players. They include Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell, Billy Sharp, Charlie Goode, Oli McBurnie and George Baldock.

Injured: Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell, Charlie Goode, Oli McBurnie, George Baldock.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United Predicted XIs

QPR (4-2-2-2): Kieren Westwood; Sam McCallum, Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Dion Sanderson; Sam Field, Andre Dozzell; Luke Amos, Elias Chair; George Thomas, Lyndon Dykes.

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn; Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye; Billy Sharp.

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United Prediction

QPR have lost six of their last eight league games. They have won just one of their last four home outings and are more or less out of the reckoning for promotion. Sheffield, meanwhile, have struggled of late but have lost just one of their last games and should come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: QPR 1-2 Sheffield United.

Edited by Bhargav