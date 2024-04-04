Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Queens Park Rangers lock horns with Sheffield Wednesday in the 41st round of games in the Championship.

Marti Cifuentes' QPR are coming off a 1-0 win at Swansea in their previous outing. Steve Cook's 71st-minute strike was the difference between the two sides as the Hoops moved up to 16th in the Championship, with 46 points from 40 games.

Meanwhile, Danny Rohl's Sheffield are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in their last game. Michael Ihiekwe's 41st-minute own goal broke the deadlock before Boro confirmed the win with Isaiah Jones' 73rd-minute strike. The loss kept the Owls in the relegation zone, in 23rd place, with 39 points from 40 games, two points behind 21st-placed Plymouth Argyle.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head numbers and key stats, game prediction, and betting tips for the QPR-Sheffield Championship clash:

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 77 previous clashes, Sheffield lead QPR 33-26.

QPR have one win in five meetings with Sheffield, losing thrice, including the reverse fixture 2-1 at home in December.

The Hoops have two wins in their last five home games, losing once.

Sheffield have won twice in their last five road outings, losing thrice, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): QPR: W-W-D-L-D; Sheffield: L-D-L-L-W

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction

Both sides have had less than impressive campaigns, especially Sheffield, who are in a relegation dogfight.

In terms of recent form, QPR have been the better side, losing once in eight games, winning five, including the last two. Meanwhile, Sheffield are winless in four games after a four-game winning run.

Sheffield have an edge in their overall head-to-head with QPR but have just one win in five games following four straight wins. With 31 goals, the Owls are the least prolific scoring side in the Championship, which has been evident in their ongoing winless run: scoring once and conceding 11 times.

Considering all these factors, expect QPR to eke out a comfortable win as they look to steer further clear of the relegation zone.

Pick: QPR 2-1 Sheffield

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday betting tips

Tip-1: QPR to win

Tip 2: QPR to keep a clean sheet: No (The Hoops have had only two shutouts in their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Eight of their last nine meetings have had at least three goals.)