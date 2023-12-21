Queens Park Rangers vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Southampton will be looking to make it 15 straight games without defeat when they journey to the Loftus Road Stadium to face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

As for the hosts, they set out to get one over the Saints, having lost the last three meetings between the sides since September 2014.

Queens Park Rangers failed to return to winning ways last Saturday when they suffered a 2-1 loss away to Sheffield Wednesday.

This followed a somewhat disappointing goalless draw against 10-man Plymouth Argyle on December 13 which saw their three-match winning streak come to an end.

With 20 points from 22 matches, Marti Cifuentes’ men are currently 22nd in the EFL Championship table, two points behind 21st-placed Huddersfield Town just outside the danger zone.

Meanwhile, Southampton maintained their fine run of results last Saturday when they cruised to a 4-0 home victory over 10-man Blackburn Rovers.

Russell Martin’s men are now undefeated in 14 consecutive matches, claiming nine wins and five draws since losing four back-to-back games in September.

This impressive run has seen the Saints surge to fourth place in the league table, level on 42 points with third-placed Leeds United.

Queens Park Rangers vs Southampton Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 47 wins from the last 113 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Southampton hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 39 wins since their first encounter in October 1899, while the spoils have been shared on 27 occasions.

Southampton are currently on a three-match winning streak against QPR, scoring five goals and conceding twice since a 2-1 loss in March 2013.

Cifuentes’ men are unbeaten in their last four home games, picking up two wins and two draws since the start of November.

The Saints currently boast the division’s third-best record on the road, having picked up 19 points from their 11 away matches so far.

Queens Park Rangers vs Southampton Prediction

QPR and Southampton have had a contrasting first half of the season, with Cifuentes’ side currently scrambling for points in the bottom end of the table.

The Saints head into the weekend as one of the most in-form sides in the division and we are tipping them to claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Southampton

Queens Park Rangers vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five meetings)