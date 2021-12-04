Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to avoid a third defeat on the bounce in the EFL Championship, Stoke City visit the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to take on Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game on a three-game winning streak and will be looking to maintain their rejuvenated form.

Queens Park Rangers continued their fine string of performances last Monday as they came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win away to Derby County.

Mark Warburton’s men have won their last three games, while they are unbeaten in six, dating back to October’s 2-1 loss against Peterborough United.

With 35 points from 20 games, Queens Park Rangers are currently third in the EFL Championship table, eight points behind first-placed Fulham.

Meanwhile, Stoke City failed to return to winning ways last time out as they fell to a slender 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

This followed a similar 1-0 defeat against Bristol City which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

The slump in form has seen Stoke City drop outside the playoff places as they currently occupy seventh place, two points behind Coventry City in the final playoff spot.

Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

QPR boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides. Stoke City have picked up 11 wins in that time, while 10 games have ended in draws.

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Stoke City Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City Team News

Queens Park Rangers

The hosts remain without the services of Andre Gray, Jordy de Wijs and Sam McCallum, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Andre Gray, Jordy de Wijs, Sam McCallum

Suspended: None

Stoke City

The visitors have several concerns to contend with on the injury front with the likes of Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima, Josef Bursik, Jordan Thompson, Sam Clucas and Nick Powell currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima, Josef Bursik, Jordan Thompson, Sam Clucas, Nick Powell

Suspended: None

Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Queens Park Ranger Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Albert Adomah; Elias Chair, Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Adam Davies; Leo Ostigard, Danny Batth, Ben Wilmot; Josh Tymon, Mario Vrancic, Alfie Doughty, Romaine Sawyers, Joe Allen; Steven Fletcher, Jacob Brown

Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City Prediction

Stoke City have seen their form suffer a decline in recent weeks as they head into the game on a run of two consecutive losses. They face a resurgent QPR side who have been solid on home turf and we are tipping them to claim the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Stoke City

Edited by Peter P