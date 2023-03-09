Queens Park Rangers vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2023

Queens Park Rangers host Watford at the Loftus Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to end their long winless run in the league.

After winning nine times from their opening 16 matches of the season, the Hoops have won just once in their next 19 - a 1-0 away win against Preston North End.

Since that victory in December, though, the west London outfit have gone 12 matches without a victory, losing each of their last five too.

With only 39 points in the bag from 35 games, QPR are languishing in 20th position in the league standings and edging closer and closer to sinking into a relegation scramble.

QPR FC @QPR to the next one.



It's Watford up next in W12



#QPR | to the next one.It's Watford up next in W12 #QPR WAT 🔛 to the next one.It's Watford up next in W12 🔜#QPR | #QPRWAT

Watford, meanwhile, are up in 10th place in the EFL Championship standings, having accrued only 12 points more than QPR and winning three more games than them this season.

After losing 1-0 to Sheffield United, the Hornets were held to a goalless stalemate by Preston North End last weekend and will be eager to return to winning ways here.

Queens Park Rangers vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 116 previous clashes between the sides, with QPR winning 52 times over Watford and losing on 33 occasions.

QPR have won their last two clashes with Watford, both coming away from home (2-1 in February 2021 and 3-2 in August 2022).

Watford have beaten QPR just once in their last seven clashes - 1-0 in February 2019 (FA Cup).

QPR are looking to complete a league double over Watford for the first time since the 1986-87 top-flight season.

QPR have lost their last five league matches, last losing more consecutively in January to February 2019 (seven in a row).

QPR are winless in nine home league matches - the Hoops have only gone 10 home league games without a win once before, doing so between December 1968 and March 1969.

Queens Park Rangers vs Watford Prediction

Watford have had a poor record against QPR in recent years, even losing their first clash of the season, but the Hoops have gone off the boil since, and their terrible run of form right now will give the Hornets hope of getting all three points here.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Watford

Queens Park Rangers vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes