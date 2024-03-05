Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024

Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion go head-to-head at the Loftus Road Stadium in round 36 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

Marti Cifuentes’ men have turned a corner since the start of the year and will be looking to continue their push away from the relegation zone.

Queens Park Rangers picked up one of their biggest results of the season last weekend when they secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over league leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Cifuentes’ side have now won three games on the trot, scoring five goals and conceding twice since a 2-1 loss at Stoke City on February 14.

This fine run of results has seen Queens Park Rangers surge from the doldrums as they now sit 19th in the Championship table, albeit above the relegation zone on goal difference.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, continued their push for a playoff spot last time out as they secured a 2-1 victory over Coventry City at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies have now gone unbeaten in six of their seven matches since the start of February, claiming four wins and two draws in that time.

With 59 points from 35 matches, West Brom are currently fifth in the league table, four points above seventh-placed Norwich City just outside the playoff places.

Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 53 meetings between the sides, West Bromwich Albion hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against Cifuentes’ men, picking up six wins and two draws since August 2018.

QPR have gone four consecutive home games without defeat, claiming two wins and two draws since January’s 2-1 loss against Watford.

West Brom have failed to win five of their last six away matches, losing three and picking up two draws since December.

Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

While QPR have turned their fortunes around of late, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a well-drilled West Bromwich Albion side who have been dominant in their recent encounters. However, given West Brom’s recent struggles on the road, we predict both sides will settle for a draw.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of QPR’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two sides)