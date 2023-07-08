Queretaro vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2023

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Queretaro and Club America square off at the Estadio Corregidora on Sunday.

Las Águilas head into the weekend without a win in four consecutive matches and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Queretaro kicked off the 2023-23 Liga MX campaign on a high as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Santos Laguna in last Monday’s league opener.

This followed a decent pre-season preparation, where they played out a 1-1 draw with Club Necaxa in their only warm-up friendly.

Queretaro will be looking to make the playoffs this season, having finished last in the Apertura standings last term.

Elsewhere, Club America were left spitting feathers in their league curtain-raiser last Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Juarez FC after bottling their lead in the final 10 minutes.

Las Águilas’ pre-season preparations also failed to go as planned as they were held to a goalless draw by Toluca on June 18, three days before losing 1-0 against Monterrey.

Club America have now gone four consecutive games without a win across all competitions, dating back to a 1-0 victory over Guadalajara in the Clausura playoffs semi-finals.

Queretaro vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 17 of the last 28 meetings between the sides.

Queretaro have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Club America are currently on a five-match unbeaten run against Los Gallos Blancos, picking up two wins and three draws since a 4-1 loss in August 2020.

Queretaro have managed just one win in their last five home matches while claiming three draws and losing once since March.

André Jardine's men are unbeaten away from home since the turn of the year, picking up seven wins and four draws in their 11 matches.

Queretaro vs Club America Prediction

Having stumbled into the new campaign, Club America will be looking to find their feet this weekend. Jardine's side have been near impenetrable away from home this year, and while we expect the hosts to put up a fight, we are tipping them to claim all three points.

Prediction: Queretaro 0-2 Club America

Queretaro vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

