Queretaro vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2024

Queretaro host Cruz Azul at the Estadio Corregidora in Liga MX on Friday (August 23). The visitors are flying high, while Queretaro are yet to record a win.

The hosts have lost all five games in the Torneo Apertura – the first tournament of the season. They sit bottom of the standings with a minus (-) 10 goal differential ahead of their third home game of the season.

Los Gallos Blancos finished 10th in the regular season last term and were eliminated in the play-in round in the Final phase. They are yet to win Liga MX, with their best record a runners-up finish in the Clausura 2015. Queretaro are in search of their first win in 12 outings, losing 10.

Cruz, meanwhile, appear to have picked it up from where they left it last season. They finished second in the regular season and were runners-up in the Final phase in the previous campaign. They are second in the table with 10 points following three wins and a draw. They have a game in hand as well.

La Maquina boast nine Liga MX titles but last won the top flight in 2021. They are set to resume their league action after their 2024 Leagues Cup heartbreak. They were eliminated by fellow Mexican side Mazatlan on penalties in the Round of 16.

Cruz won 3-1 in their last trip to the Estadio Corregidora.

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Queretaro have won once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Cruz.

The hosts have won twice and lost twice in their five home matches against Cruz.

Queretaro have won once and lost thrice in their last five home games.

Cruz have won four times and lost once in their last five road outings.

Queretaro have lost their last five matches, while Cruz have won twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Queretaro: L-L-L-L-L; Cruz Azul: L-W-W-L-D

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Queretaro will hope to snap their losing streak after four games on the road. Cruz, meanwhile, are tied on 10 points with three others teams. They come in as the favourites based on their superior form and momentum.

Prediction: Queretaro 1-3 Cruz

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cruz

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cruz to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Queretaro to score - Yes

