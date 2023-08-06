Querétaro will take on New England at Gillette Stadium in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday.

Querétaro vs New England Preview

Querétaro are among the five Mexican teams that made it to the round of 16 as opposed to 11 for Major League Soccer representatives. They defeated fellow Liga MX side UNAM 1-0 in the round of 32 to set up a date with New England in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Both teams are meeting for the first time.

Los Gallos Blancos kicked off their campaign with a 5-1 loss against Philadelphia Union in East 1 group but were able to progress after defeating Tijuana. They will come up against a free-scoring New England, who have netted 13 times in their last five matches. However, Querétaro have shown great improvement since their last two games, keeping clean sheets.

New England’s last two victims were Mexican teams. They got the better of Atlético San Luis (5-1) and Atlas (8-7 penalties) to reach this stage. It’s unclear if that would improve their confidence level ahead of the clash with Querétaro. However, the MLS side struggled against Atlas, who almost carried the day.

The Revs will enjoy a home advantage as the game is taking place at their home ground of Gillette Stadium. They have won all of their previous five matches at the venue, scoring 14 goals against four. New England will rely once more on their forceful attack and plucky defense in their attempt for another successful raid.

Querétaro vs New England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Querétaro boast three wins in their last five matches.

Querétaro have scored six goals and conceded nine in their last five matches.

Querétaro are yet to win Liga MX title, their best record remains a runners-up spot.

New England boast four wins in their last five matches.

Querétaro have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while New England have won four times and lost once.

Querétaro vs New England Prediction

Querétaro will likely stick to their all-out attack and defensive style as in their previous two games. The strategy worked fine in those meetings but may face challenges against New England – a de facto home team.

New England will endeavor to stop the Mexicans from keeping possession and using the ball as was the case against Atlético San Luis. It demands stamina though. The Americans expended a lot of energy in their previous match which entered extra time.

New England come into the match as favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Querétaro 1-2 New England

Querétaro vs New England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New England to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New England to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Querétaro to score - Yes