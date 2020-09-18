Quique Setien to drag Barcelona to court over contract dispute

Former Barcelona head coach Quique Setien has put out a public statement outlining his intention to sue the club over his dismissal.

The Spanish manager was ousted from his role following Barcelona's 8-2 evisceration at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

However, Setien alleged that he had only received formal intimation of his sacking on September 16 - almost a full month after his public dismissal.

In addition, he is also suing Barcelona to obtain the €4 million that is contractually owed to him through the 2020-21 season.

Eder Sarabia, Jon Pascua and Fran Soto, who worked as coaches during Setien's tenure, are also suing the club. A statement put out through Setien's Twitter handle reads:

“After a month of absolute silence from the FC Barcelona board of directors, and after various requests from us, it was not until yesterday that we finally received the first official communications, via burofax. These communications reveal the clear intention of the directive not to comply with their employment contracts dated 01/14/2020.

“In my case, Quique Setien, it is public and well known that on August 17, both the Club and the President announced my dismissal with immediate effect. However, it was not until yesterday, September 16 (a month later), that they sent me, for the first time, the written communication of said dismissal (without any settlement).

Barcelona to allow the coaches to continue at the club

The statement also claimed that Barcelona had been in touch with the men to offer the three coaches - Sarabia, Pascua and Soto - 'future relocation' within the club.

However, Setien and co. are reportedly pressing ahead with their lawsuit nevertheless.

“Regarding the rest of the coaching staff, they informed us, also yesterday, to our surprise, of a "future relocation" within the Club.

“For all of the above reasons, we have been forced to put the conflict resolution in the hands of our lawyers, having to file the corresponding legal actions. And this, in order to preserve our rights and what was already agreed with FC Barcelona.”

Setien was replaced for club legend and former Everton and Dutch national team manager, Ronald Koeman.

Koeman will take charge of his first official game against Villarreal on 27 September.