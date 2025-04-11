R. Union SG vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

R. Union SG will entertain Anderlecht at Stade Joseph Mariën in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday. The hosts will seek to maintain their early moment in the mini-league while the visitors need to improve.

R. Union SG vs Anderlecht Preview

Union SG won their first two matches in the champions' playoffs, which decides the overall league champion. They opened their campaign with a 5-1 home win against Antwerp, followed by a 3-0 win over Gent on the road. Those victories place the hosts third on 34 points in the six-team standings.

Les Unionistes are six points behind top-placed Genk (40) and two points behind second-placed Club Brugge (36). Those positions could change by the end of the round-robin tournament in late May. Union SG defeated Anderlecht once in the regular season, while their second meeting ended in a goalless draw.

Anderlecht finished fourth in the regular season but have been unable to replicate that form in the mini-league. They have lost their first two matches to Club Brugge 2-0 away and to Genk 2-1 at home. The visitors sit fourth on 26 points and could also qualify for a European spot but would have to go through the playoffs.

Purple & White boast 34 record titles in the Belgian Pro League but last won it eight years ago in 2016-17. Anderlecht's poor start to the champions' playoffs has been attributed to injuries to four key players, including captain Jan Vertonghen. A further defeat would hurt their chances of earning an automatic UEFA spot.

R. Union SG vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union SG have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against Anderlecht.

Union SG have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home against Anderlecht.

Union SG have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Anderlecht have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Union SG have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Anderlecht have won twice and lost thrice. Form Guide: Union SG – W-W-L-W-W, Anderlecht – L-L-W-L-W.

R. Union SG vs Anderlecht Prediction

Union SG are aiming for the top spot, which would hand them the title. Finishing second will allow them to have a spot in the Champions League third qualifying round.

Anderlecht need to show character before it is too late. A good result in this game would help improve their morale.

Union SG are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: R. Union SG 3-1 Anderlecht

R. Union SG vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – R. Union SG to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: R. Union SG to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Anderlecht to score - Yes

