R. Union SG vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025 

R. Union SG and Genk will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League clash on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at Stade Joseph Marien.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Club Brugge at the same venue last weekend.
Genk, meanwhile, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Royal Antwerp. Tjaronn Chery broke the deadlock in the 35th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The loss left the Blauw-Wit in third spot in the standings on 41 points from 36 games. Royale Union are second with 44 points to their name.
R. Union SG vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Royale Union SG have eight wins from the last 17 head-to-head games. Genk were victorious six times while three games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came a fortnight ago when Royale Union claimed a 2-1 away win.
- Four of the last six head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Union have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games.
- Eleven of Genk's last 12 league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Union are unbeaten in six games played in the playoffs (five wins).
- Four of Genk's last five away games have produced less than three goals.
R. Union SG vs Genk Prediction
Royale Union suffered heartbreak in the playoff last season. They led the regular season for over 200 days before a spectacular implosion in the playoffs saw their wait for a league title enter a ninth decade. The opposite has been the case this season as they enter this game as the only unbeaten side in the Championship playoff. They are two points behind two-time defending champions Club Brugge but a win here would take them one point clear at the summit.
Genk were by far the most dominant side in the regular season and came into the playoffs at the summit of the standings. However, they are winless in their last four league games which has left them playing catch-up.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: R. Union SG 1-0 Genk
R. Union SG vs Genk Betting Tips
Tip 1 - R. Union SG to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals