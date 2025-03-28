R. Union SG vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2025 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Mar 28, 2025
KRC Genk v Royale Union Saint-Gilloise - Jupiler Pro League - Source: Getty
R. Union face Antwerp on Saturday.

R. Union SG and Royal Antwerp battle for three points in the Jupiler Pro League Championship playoff stage on Friday at the Stade Joseph Marien.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Genk in the last game of the regular season a fortnight ago. All three goals came in the second half, with Tolu Arokodare breaking the deadlock for Genk in the 69th minute before making his international bow with Nigeria. Hyeon-Gyu Oh stepped off the bench to make it 2-0 before late substitute Anouar Ai El hdj halved the deficit for Union in the 89th minute.

Antwerp, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Standard Liege. The stalemate saw them end the regular season in fifth place and book their spot in the Championship playoff, while Royale Union are third.

R. Union SG vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Antwerp have 24 wins from their last 48 head-to-head games with R. Union SG, losing 14.
  • Their most recent clash in January saw Union suffer a 5-1 away thrashing in the Belgian Cup quarter-final.
  • Four of their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.
  • Royale Union have kept one clean sheet in their last six home games across competitions.
  • Antwerp are winless in six away games, losing two.
  • The home side on the day has won the last four head-to-head games.
R. Union SG vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Royale Union will enter the Championship playoff for the fourth straight season, hoping to get the job done this time. They went into the last three playoffs as the top side in the regular season before falling short when it mattered most. This time, they are doing the chasing and are six points off table-toppers Genk.

Antwerp, meanwhile, have had a season to forget to this point but are still in with a shout at continental qualification. Their games on their travels have tended to be cagey, with the last six producing under 2.5 goals.

Hence, expect Union to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: R. Union 1-0 Antwerp

R. Union SG vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - R. Union SG to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

