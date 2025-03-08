R. Union SG vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025 

R. Union SG and Standard Liege trade tackles in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League matchday 29 clash on Sunday at the Stade Joseph Marien.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 thrashing of Dender at the same venue last weekend. Union were 2-0 up at the break, with Mathias Rasmussen and Anouar Ait El Hadj scoring in the 28th and 32nd minutes, respectively. Promise David and Mohammed Fuseini scored either side of Aurelien Scheidler's 75th-minute strike to complete the rout.

Standard, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Anderlecht. Thorgan Hazard broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 63rd minute before Nilson Angulo made sure of the result with two minutes left.

Ad

Trending

The loss left Les Rouges in seventh spot in the standings, with 38 points from 28 games, while Royale Union are third wih 52 points.

R. Union SG vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard have 17 wins from their last 28 head-to-head games with Union, losing five.

Their most recent meeting came in September was a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.

Standard have won one of their last five league games, losing three.

Royale Union have won nine of their last 13 home games across competitions, losing two.

Standard's last four away games have seen both sides score.

Ad

R. Union SG vs Standard Liege Prediction

Royale Union enter the Championship playoff for the fourth season in a row, having only returned to the top-flight in 2021. They will hope to win a first league title in nine decades.

Standard, meanwhile, were in competition for qualifying for the playoffs a few weeks ago, but their recent poor form has seen them fall out. They still have a shot, but their destiny is not in their hands with two games to go in the regular season, so winning here is essential.

Ad

Expect the hosts to claim a win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: R. Union 3-1 Standard

R. Union SG vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - R. Union to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Royale Union to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback