Racing Club vs. Atletico Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023 

Racing Club will face Atletico Nacional in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie on Thursday (August 10th).

The visitors hold the advantage, having claimed a 4-2 victory in the first leg in Medellin last week. A thrilling end to the game saw Maximiliano Cantera and Gonzalo Piovi each score braces for the two sides from the 87th minute onwards. The latter's two goals came in injury time from the spot.

Nacional followed up their continental victory with a 1-1 draw away to Deportivo Cali in the Colombian Primera A. Luis Sandoval put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute, while Eric Ramirez leveled matters with 12 minutes to go following Cali's reduction to 10 men.

Racing Club booked their spot in the knockout stage of the Libertadores as Group A winners. Atletico Nacional qualified as runners-up in Group H.

The winner of this tie will face Nacional or Boca Juniors in the quarterfinal.

Racing Club vs. Atletico Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Each of Atletico Nacional's last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Racing Club's last four games have produced three goals or more, while their last five have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Atletico Nacional have won just one of their last seven away games.

Racing Club are unbeaten in their last eight home games in all competitions (five wins).

Racing Club vs. Atletico Nacional Prediction

Racing Club are the favorites to claim the win here and the Avellaneda outfit's eight-game unbeaten streak in front of their fans is an added boost. However, they have a two-goal deficit to overcome which might prove difficult.

Atletico Nacional have struggled on their travels and will have to up the ante if they are to make it to the last eight.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Racing Club 2-1 Atletico Nacional

Racing Club vs. Atletico Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Racing Club to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Each of Atletico Nacional's last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Racing Club's last four games have produced three goals or more)

Tip 4 - Racing Club to score over 1.5 goals