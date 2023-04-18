Racing Club vs Aucas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2023 

Racing Club and Aucas will battle for three points in Group A of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Independiente in the Argentine league. First-half goals from Martin Cauteruccio and Matias Rojas saw the spoils shared in Avellaneda.

Aucas, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-0 away victory over Tecnico. Jhon Cifuentes scored the match-winner in the ninth minute of injury time.

The Ecuadorians will turn their attention back to the continent. They shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Libertad in their Libertadores opener, with Cifuentes, Anderson Naula, Roberto Garces and Roberto Ayovi all finding the back of the net.

Racing Club kickstarted their Libertadores campaign with a 2-0 away victory over Nublense a fortnight ago. Rojas and Paolo Guerrero scored in either half to inspire the win.

Racing Club vs Aucas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Racing Club are on a three-game winless run in the league, drawing one and losing two.

Aucas are on a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning four games in this sequence.

Five of Aucas' last six games in all competitions have produced goals at both ends.

Racing Club have lost just one of their last seven home games in all competitions.

Four of Aucas' last five away games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Aucas are undefeated in five games they have played on the road this term, with four matches ending in a share of the spoils.

Racing Club vs Aucas Prediction

Racing Club are the favorites to emerge victorious on paper. However, they have struggled for positive results in recent weeks and will be keen to avoid a fourth successive game without a win.

Aucas, by contrast, have been in fine form and will fancy their chances of leaving Argentina with at least a point.

A win for Racing Club would put them firmly in the driving seat of the group and we are backing the hosts to do enough to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Racing Club 2-1 Aucas

Racing Club vs Aucas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Racing Club to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 40 booking points

