Racing Club vs Boca Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2023

Racing Club and Boca Juniors return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they square off in the second leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

With last week's first-leg clash ending in a goalless draw, a place in the semi-finals is pretty much still up for the taking and we anticipate an exciting all-Argentine affair at the Estadio Presidente Peron.

Racing Club returned to winning ways on Sunday when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Tigre in the Copa de La Liga.

This followed a goalless draw against Boca Juniors in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Alberto José Armando Stadium on August 24.

Fernando Gago’s men have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, picking up two wins and two draws since a 4-2 loss against Atletico Nacional on August 4.

Elsewhere, Boca Juniors were handed a second consecutive defeat in the Copa de la Liga as they were beaten 1-0 by Sarmiento at the weekend.

Prior to that, Jorge Almiron’s men were unbeaten in 12 consecutive games across all competitions, claiming nine wins and three draws in that time.

Boca Juniors now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they have failed to win their three knockout-stage games in normal time, beating Nacional on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw in the round of 16.

Racing Club vs Boca Juniors Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Boca Juniors boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Racing Club have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Almiron’s men are unbeaten in their last four home games against Boca Juniors, claiming two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in April 2016.

Boca Juniors are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 matches across all competitions, claiming nine wins and three draws since late June.

Racing Club are on a run of three consecutive home wins and are unbeaten in their last nine, claiming six wins and two draws since May’s 4-2 loss against Talleres.

Racing Club vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Looking at past results between Racing Club and Boca Juniors, we anticipate another fierce battle between the two familiar sides. While both sides are evenly matched heading into the game, we fancy Racing Club snatching a narrow victory.

Prediction: Racing Club 1-0 Boca Juniors

Racing Club vs Boca Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Racing Club to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corner - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Boca’s last eight games)