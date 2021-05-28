Racing Club vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Copa de La Liga 2021 

Racing Club will trade tackles with Boca Juniors at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Monday in the semi-final of the Argentine Copa de La Liga Profesional.

Both sides needed penalties to progress to this stage. Racing played out a goalless draw with Velez Sarzfield in regular time before triumphing 4-2 in the shootout.

Boca Juniors saw off eternal rivals River Plate in the quarter-finals. The Super Clasico ended in a 1-1 draw. Carlos Tevez and Julian Alvarez scored in each half before Boca progressed thanks to a 4-2 victory in the penalty shootout.

The capital side come into this game on the back of a convincing 3-0 home win over The Strongest in the Copa Libertadores. First-half goals from Agustin Almendra and Sebastian Villa added to a second-half own goal by Gabriel Valverde to give Los Xeneizes the three points.

Racing Club saw off Renistas by the same scoreline in the same competition. Tomas Chancalay was the star of the show with a hat-trick to help the 10-man hosts pick up the victory.

Racing Club vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

Boca Juniors have 19 wins from the last 39 matches they have played against Racing Club.

The Avellaneda outfit have 14 wins, while five previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020. Goals from Eduardo Salvio and Sebastian Villa helped Boca Juniors pick up a 2-0 home victory in the quarter-finals of last season's Copa Libertadores.

Racing Club form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Racing Club vs Boca Juniors Team News

Racing Club

S. Fabian Sanchez and Benjamin Garre have both been sidelined with knee injuries. Meanwhile, Eugenio Mena and Gabriel Arias have been called up by the Chile national team.

Mauricio Martinez has been suspended following his injury-time red card against Velez.

Injuries: S. Fabian Sanchez, Benjamin Garre

International Duty: Eugenio Mena, Gabriel Arias

Suspension: Mauricio Martinez

🎙️ @ivanpillud_4 "Sabemos que el hincha está siempre. Necesitamos que nos sigan alentando, porque este grupo está dejando la vida"



¿Manija por la semifinal del lunes? ¡Reviví el triunfo 🆚 Vélez en @racingclubplay ▶️!



📲 https://t.co/jKzW9arSGH pic.twitter.com/Lc04DQV42E — Racing Club (@RacingClub) May 28, 2021

Boca Juniors

Four players are unavailable for selection. Marcos Rojo and Eduardo Salvio have both been sidelined with groin and ACL injuries respectively. Meanwhile, midfielder Christian Medina is in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Midfielder Augustin Almendra recently suffered an injury to his right adductor and has also been ruled out.

Defender Carlos Zambrano has recovered from the muscle problem he had and could be in line for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Miguel Angel Russo.

Injuries: Marcos Rojo, Eduardo Salvio, Augustin Almendra

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Christian Medina

Racing Club vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Racing Club Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gaston Gomez (GK); Joaquin Novilla, Nery Dominguez, Leonardo Sigali, Ivan Pillud; Ignacio Piatti, Julian Lopez, Leonel Miranda; Tomas Chancalay, Enzo Copetti, Dario Cvitanich

Boca Juniors Predicted XI: (4-3-3): Esteban Andrada (GK), Emmanuel Mas, Carlos Izquierdoz, Lisandro Lopez, Nicolas Capaldo, Edwin Cardona, Jorman Campuzano, Alan Valera, Villa Cano, Carlos Tevez, Cristian Pavon

Racing Club vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Racing Club are in great form but Boca Juniors are also capable of getting the job done.

The two teams are likely to play with extreme caution, considering what is at stake. We are predicting a share of the spoils, with Boca Juniors to progress on penalties.

Prediction: Racing Club 1-1 Boca Juniors (3-4 on penalties)

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.