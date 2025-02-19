Racing Club vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Racing Club will invite Botafogo to Estadio Presidente Perón in the first leg of the CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana on Thursday. Racing won their first Copa Sudamericana title last year while the visitors lifted their first Copa Libertadores title in November.

Racing Club have suffered two consecutive defeats and fell to a 3-2 home loss to Argentinos Juniors in the Argentine Primera División last week. They conceded twice in the first half and the third goal in the 47th minute. They saw a late resurgence as Martín Barrios and Marco Di Cesare scored in the 83rd and the 88th minutes but they failed to score the equalizing goal.

Botafogo have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last three games. They returned to goalscoring ways after two games last week with a 1-1 draw against Boavista in the Carioca Serie A. Kayke scored the equalizer in the 78th minute.

Racing Club vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths twice with both meetings being friendly games that took place in 1966. The visitors were unbeaten in these meetings with a win and a draw to their name.

Both teams are making their second appearance in the Recopa Sudamericana. Racing played in the first-ever edition of the competition in 1989 and suffered a 1-0 loss to Nacional.

The visitors last played in the competition in 1994 and fell to a 3-1 loss to Sao Paulo.

Racing Club have seen conclusive results in their last 10 home games in all competitions, recording eight wins.

Botafogo have lost three of their last five games and have failed to score in two games in that period.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five away games in all competitions.

Racing Club vs Botafogo Prediction

La Academia have won 12 of their last 32 meetings against Brazilian teams, with eight registered at home. They have lost three of their last four games, failing to score in two, and will look to improve upon that record.

Santiago Sosa and Agustín García Basso are nursing injuries and will miss the first leg at least. Adrián Maravilla Martínez is back in training and is likely to start from the bench.

Estrela Solitária have registered one win in their last five games in all competitions while suffering three defeats. They have scored three goals in that period. They have won six of their 14 meetings against Argentine sides, with two of them registered in away wins.

David Ricardo will miss this match due to an ankle injury. Bastos was injured earlier this month and is not an option for this match. Jeffinho is also sidelined but Artur is back in training.

Both teams head into the match in poor form and are expected to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Racing Club 1-1 Botafogo

Racing Club vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

