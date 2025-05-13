Racing Club vs Colo Colo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Racing Club will welcome Colo Colo to Estadio Presidente Perón in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Racing are at the top of the Group E table with seven points, the same as second-placed Fortaleza. The visitors are at the bottom of the standings and are yet to register a win in the competition.

The hosts met Atlético Bucaramanga in their previous Libertadores outing last week and registered a comfortable 4-0 away win. Adrián Martínez broke the deadlock in the fourth minute while Santiago Solari, Santiago Sosa, and Martín Barrios added goals in the second half.

They failed to continue their winning run in the Argentine Primera División, and they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Platense, failing to score for the first time since March.

Los Albos met Fortaleza in the Libertadores last week and suffered a 4-0 away loss. Their poor form continued in the group stage of the Copa Chile on Saturday, and they lost 4-1 away to Deportes Limache.

Racing Club vs Colo Colo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met thrice in the Libertadores thus far. The hosts have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording two wins.

They met in the reverse fixture in April and played out a 1-1 draw.

Racing Club have the best attacking record in the Libertadores this season, scoring nine goals in four games.

Colo Colo, meanwhile, have the worst defensive record, conceding 11 goals.

The visitors are winless in their last six games in the Libertadores, suffering three defeats.

Two of the three meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. The visitors have scored one goal apiece in the last two games.

Racing Club vs Colo Colo Prediction

La Academia have lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions while recording five wins. Interestingly, their two losses in all competitions since April have been registered at home. They have an unbeaten record against Chilean teams and are strong favorites.

Eterno Campeón have lost their last three games, conceding nine goals while scoring just once. They have failed to score in two of their last three away games in the Libertadores. They have won just two of their last 25 away meetings against Argentine teams, which is a cause for concern.

Racing have a good goalscoring record in the Libertadores and, considering their 100% home record against Chilean teams, we back La Academia to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Racing Club 2-1 Colo Colo

Racing Club vs Colo Colo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Racing Club to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

