Racing Club vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2023

Racing Club will host Flamengo at Estadio Presidente Peron on Thursday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores.

The home side opened their continental campaign with a 2-0 win over Chilean outfit Nublense, with Matias Rojas and Paolo Guerrero getting on the scoresheet in either half. They then beat Aucas 3-2 in the next round, with both sides finishing the game with 10 men.

Racing have struggled for form in their domestic assignments of late and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage this week.

Flamengo, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 by Aucas in their first CONMEBOL Libertadores game of the season, with Matheus Franca scoring the opener before their opponents turned the game around in the second half. They then picked up their first continental win of the season last month with a 2-0 win over Nublense featuring a brace from Brazil international Pedro.

The visitors sit second in the group table with three points from an obtainable six and will be looking to add to that tally on Thursday.

Racing Club vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Racing and Flamengo.

The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the last 16 of the Copa Libertadores back in 2020, playing out 1-1 draws in both legs before the hosts secured the win on penalties.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

Racing have conceded 19 league goals this season. Only eight of those goals have been conceded on home turf.

The Brazilian outfit have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 11 games across all competitions.

La Academia are without a clean sheet in their last six games.

Racing Club vs Flamengo Prediction

Racing are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just two of their last nine home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Flamengo have lost two of their last three games and five of their last eight. They have lost their last four away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Racing Club 2-1 Flamengo

Racing Club vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Racing

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

