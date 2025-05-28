Racing Club vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2025

Racing Club will invite Fortaleza to Estadio Presidente Perón in their final group stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. The hosts are at the top of the Group E table and are assured of a place in the knockout stage. Leão do Pici need at least a point from this match to qualify for the round of 16.

Racing met Colo Colo in their previous Libertadores outing and registered a second consecutive 4-0 win. Adrián Martínez bagged a brace while Santiago Solari and Adrián Balboa added goals in the second half.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw by Atlético Bucaramanga in their previous Libertadores outing. They are winless in their last four games in all competitions and suffered a 2-0 home loss to Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Serie A.

Racing Club vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, and Racing registered a 3-0 away win in the reverse fixture in April.

The hosts have the joint-best goalscoring record in the Libertadores this season, scoring 13 goals in five games. Notably, they also have the joint-best defensive record, conceding three goals.

La Academia have seen conclusive results in their last 19 home games in all competitions, recording 14 wins.

Fortaleza are winless in their last six away games across all competitions, playing four draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in the Libertadores, keeping three clean sheets.

The hosts have won six of their last eight games in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets.

Racing Club vs Fortaleza Prediction

La Academia have won three of their four games in May thus far, scoring nine goals while keeping three clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last three games in the Libertadores, recording two wins on the spin, and will look to build on that form.

Laion are winless in their last four games, failing to score in three, and will look to improve upon that record. They have registered just one win on their travels since February, which is a cause for concern.

Racing will play for the first time in two weeks and should be well-rested here. With that in mind, and considering their home advantage, we back La Academia to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Racing Club 2-1 Fortaleza

Racing Club vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Racing Club to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

